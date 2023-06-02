Babcock & Wilcox and Newpoint to offer CO2 solutions

02 June 2023

Babcock & Wilcox has announced that it has teamed with Texas-based Newpoint Gas to jointly market and supply economical and efficient CO 2 capture solutions for industrial customers in the cement, steel, food and beverage, and petrochemical industries using B&W’s patented SolveBrightTM regenerable solvent technology and Newpoint’s modular regeneration skid.

The companies have agreed to work together to identify commercial opportunities, primarily with industrial, manufacturing and processing customers seeking lower-cost options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and their carbon footprint.

"This is a great opportunity to work with Newpoint to bring B&W’s advanced post-combustion carbon capture knowledge to industrial clients," said Joe Buckler, B&W senior VP, Clean Energy. "Newpoint has dozens of commercial regeneration skid applications, and their expertise complements B&W’s proven boiler flue gas treatment technology."

Newpoint CEO, Wiley Rhodes, noted the teaming agreement will benefit both companies, as well as customers. "We are excited to build on our hydrogen production and power generation partnership with B&W to further accelerate progress in the growing industrial boiler CO 2 capture market," Mr Rhodes said. B&W’s expertise in boiler flue gas combined with our 20+ years’ experience in designing gas treating and regeneration skids will revolutionise CO 2 emissions capture from industrial boilers."

B&W's SolveBright technology, part of its ClimateBright™ suite of decarbonisation and hydrogen technologies,optimises the flue gas treatment and absorber design for ideal solvent absorption with minimal degradation.

Newpoint’s solvent regeneration skids have been installed in natural gas processing installations around the world. The modular design has been optimised for skid-mounted installations that reduce project timelines and site construction work.

