Carbon8 welcomes new chief executive officer

09 June 2023

CCUS specialist, Carbon8, as appointed Paul Drennan-Durose as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr Drennan-Durose succeeds John Pilkington who has become non-executive chairman. Commenting on the news, Mr Pilkington said, “Carbon8’s board and its investors are delighted that Paul is now leading the business. Paul brings to the company a wealth of international board leadership and experience within industry as well as in private equity and venture capital.”

Mr Drennan-Durose added, “With the significant support of two major investors in EDF and Vicat SA, I’m delighted to have joined Carbon8. Carbon8’s CCUS solution is relevant to heavy industries seeking cost-effective ways to decarbonise their operations and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Carbon8's CCUS technology captures CO₂ emissions and combines these emissions with industrial waste and residues (including fly-ash and cement by-pass dust) from the same plant to produce carbon negative construction aggregate. Its patented CCUS solution is Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT) and is deployed via the CO₂ntainer - a modular, containerised solution.

In addition to securing investment from EDF and Vicat SA Group in 2022, Carbon8 has achieved a number of milestones over the past three years, including deploying its technology at a Vicat cement plant in France and at an EFW plant in The Netherlands, and establishing business partnerships with FLSmidth and Return Carbon.

