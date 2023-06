Holcim (Romania) awarded state grant

12 June 2023

Holcim is among five companies in Romania which have been awarded state grants for “investments with systemic impact”, according to IntelliNews. The grants are worth a total of RON363m (US$78.92m), of which Holcim has been allocated RON77.8m. The company has not yet revealed what the funds will be used for.

Holcim (Romania) SA currently runs three plants in Romania, one grinding and two integrated, with a total cement production capacity of 6Mta.





