Iranian cement consumption grows 13% in April

The Iranian cement market expanded 12.5 per cent YoY to 4.5Mt in April 2023, according to the Iranian Cement Association.
Domestic cement production stood at 4.89Mt (up 7.2 per cent YoY), while clinker output reached 7.26Mt (+3.9 per cent YoY).
In terms of exports, the industry’s performance was more muted. Cement exports declined 8.6 per cent to 0.384Mt when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker exports fell by 30 per cent YoY 0.553Mt.
