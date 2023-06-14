Gas supply for Ecebol Potosí plant ready for transport to site

The Phase II expansion of the Sucre-Potosí Gas Pipeline in Bolivia has been completed and will result in an increase of gas transportation capacity by up to 13.6mft3/d, which represents an increase of 32 per cent. This will enable a sufficient supply of gas to the new 1.36Mta cement plant of Empresa Pública Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (Ecebol) in Chiutara, Potosí.



“This project has an investment of US$5.8m and will contribute to the national cement production, in this way it will supply the country's internal demand and will point towards an export market. In addition, it will benefit the consumption of natural gas in the residential, industrial and commercial category of the department of Potosí,” said Armin Dorgathen, president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).

