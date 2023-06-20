Sri Lanka raises import tax on cement

The Sri Lankan government has increased the import tax (CESS) on imported cement. With effect from 17 June 2023, the import tax on 1kg of artificially coloured or uncoloured cement has risen from LKR3.00 to LKR5.00 (US$0.01-0.02). The import tax on 1kg of Portland cement in bags of 50kg or less has increased to LKR8.00. Meanwhile, the import tax on other Portland cement in bags over 50kg has advanced from LKR3.00 to LKR5.00, according to Colombo Page.

