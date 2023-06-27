Discussions on the Asian cement sector's decarbonisation drive

Discussions on the Asian cement industry's drive and progress towards decarbonisation are well underway at the Cemtech Asia 2023 conference and exhibition in Hanoi, Vietnam, before an international audience of over 250 cement sector professionals.

Opened in the presence of Pham Van Bac, head of Building Materials Department, Ministry of Construction, government of Vietnam, the annual Asian event examines how the global and regional cement industry is transitioning towards a new low-carbon future by providing examples of best practice case studies and innovative technologies available to the sector.

Addressing delegates at the start of the three-day meeting, Thomas Armstrong, Cemtech conference organiser, highlighted that with around 75 per cent of global cement produced in Asia, the industry certainly has its work cut out with its response to carbon reduction, but that "progress is being made, and the cement sector has a viable pathway to eliminating net CO 2 emissions."

With Cemtech Asia 2023 co-organised by the Vietnam Cement Association (VNCA), Dr Nguyen Huang Dung, president of the VNCA, and Dr Luong Duc Long, deputy president and general secretary of the VNCA, set the scene for proceedings by welcoming delegates to the vibrant host city of Hanoi and providing an overview of the domestic cement industry’s current status and orientation for sustainable development.

Presentations over the course of the comprehensive conference programme also focus on how some of the leading cement companies in Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have begun the process of transforming themselves into low-carbon cement producers using decarbonisation tools already available to the cement industry, including clinker factor reduction, alternative fuels usage and digitial technologies and machine learning.

Drawing on the experience of India, Kaustubh Phadke of the GCCA India and Girish Sethi of The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), India, also explored what is required to develop a net zero roadmap at a country level, and how this can play an important role for national cement companies seeking to accelerate their decarbonsation activities. Moreover, insights from South Korea offered an informative overview of Asia's most advanced Emissions Trading System and the impact on the country's cement industry.

The Cemtech Asia 2023 event continues with further expert industry commentary and a supporting international exhibition showcasing examples of cement manufacturing excellence that will define the regional and global cement industry for decades to come.