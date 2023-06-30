Ramco Cement commissions Line 3 at Raja Nagar

30 June 2023

Ramco Cements has commissioned Line 3 at its Ramamasamy Raja Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu, India. This marks the first integrated cement line in the region in the last 15 years, according to Construction Week. Commissioned one month ahead of schedule, the new line’s electricity requirement will be met from Ramco’s own wind farm.

Line 3 will not only produce Ramco’s special cement, Ramco 53 Infra Super, used for high-tech concrete structures, which reduces the use of admixtures and the quantity of cement, it will also manufacture a new plastering compound, Ramco Eco Plant, a self-curing plaster.





