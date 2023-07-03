Aggregates Europe - UEPG joins Concrete Europe

Aggregates Europe – UEPG, which represents the European aggregates Industry in Brussels, has joined Concrete Europe as an associate member. According to Aggregates Europe - UEPG, the collaboration signifies its "collective commitment to shaping solutions for achieving the EU Green Deal within the construction ecosystem."

“Joining Concrete Europe represents a significant step for Aggregates Europe – UEPG, enabling us to work more closely with other industry leaders in developing sustainable and effective strategies for the construction sector,” added Antonis Antoniou Latouros, Aggregates Europe – UEPG president.

Marco Borroni, Concrete Europe president, welcomed the new member saying, “We are pleased to have our colleagues from Aggregates Europe - UEPG on board. Their addition not only strengthens our organisation but also helps convey a clear and unified message to EU policy makers and stakeholders at this critical time as the EU is developing policies focused on the Built Environment”.

Membership of Concrete Europe is open to all EU associations active within the concrete value chain.

