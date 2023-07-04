Aggregate Industries targets cement tanker driver safety

04 July 2023

Aggregate Industries and its Lafarge Cement business have partnered with hauliers Simon Gibson Transport and Lomas Distribution to produce a new training package to address a significant industry gap for cement tanker driver training. The new bespoke training, the Cement Drivers Skills Qualification (CDSQ), has received CPC accreditation and recognises the necessary specialist training and accreditation required for the niche skillset and will help raise safety standards

Currently all drivers undertake the MPQC driver skills course as part of their CPC accreditation, a course aimed at lorry drivers in general but which doesn’t recognise the specialist procedures and risks involved in driving and operating a cement tanker. The CDSQ will be a key part of the ongoing professional training required for driver CPC validation and could also fit in as part of the MPQC Card package.

The training covers all key area competencies, including legal requirements of driver hours and tachographs and safe driving, but with significant content on the whole delivery process with health and safety at its core. It is suitable for all cement tanker drivers.

Martin Glynn, supply planning manager, Lafarge Cement, said, “The aim of this new training is to bridge what many in the industry have felt is a significant gap for a relevant course which recognises the hazards and pressures a cement tanker driver faces. Working together with two leading hauliers we have come up with a huge step forward which can only lead to a raising of skills and standards and improving health and safety.

"We have already started to deliver the course and the feedback has been extremely positive from attendees, DVSA and the people who delivered the course. This is a training package that the drivers have been crying out for and the industry needs. We are also in ongoing discussions with the Mineral Products Association to adopt the CDSQ as industry standard.”

