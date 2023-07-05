Aggregate Industries opens new RMC plant in Birmingham, UK

05 July 2023

Aggregate Industries has opened a second ready-mix concrete plant in Birmingham to increase its capacity and meet rapidly-growing demand in and around the UK’s second-largest city. The new, high-capacity site is located in Aston and will operate alongside its sister plant in Bordesley Green. Both sites are less than three miles from the city centre, making Aggregate Industries well placed to maintain its position as supplier of choice for major construction and infrastructure projects in Birmingham, according to the company.

Increased silo storage at the new plant means it can offer its full portfolio of concrete products locally. This includes ECOPact, its range of low-carbon concrete products that offers the same performance as traditional concrete.

The new plant can produce concrete up to a rate of 120m3 per hour through a wet batch operation using a state-of-the-art mixer for accurate quality monitoring. In addition to this, moisture probes at the plant control water content of the concrete to guarantee customers a high-quality product every time.

Aggregate Industries’ proximity to Birmingham means it is also able to source most materials from its own local internal supply chain, lowering road miles and therefore, emissions associated with material transportation.

Lee Sleight, managing director for RMX Concrete at Aggregate Industries, said: “Birmingham is currently undergoing a high volume of new build and regeneration work that requires an extensive amount of concrete. With our established ready-mix plant in Bordesley Green running at capacity, having most recently supplied the Commonwealth Games, we felt it was important to increase our capacity to support our growing customer base with high levels of service and reliability.

“The addition of the new plant has strengthened our foothold in the market and means we are now well positioned to offer surety of supply and meet the demands of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region. We’re especially pleased to be bringing ECOPact, our low carbon concrete products, to Birmingham as we work towards building a greener, more sustainable future.”

