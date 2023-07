Sri Lanka agrees maximum price for cement

07 July 2023

Cement producers in Sri Lanka have reached an agreement with the country’s Minister of Trade, Nalin Fernando, to establish a maximum retail price for a 50kg bag of cement. According to NewsWire, the agreed price has been set at LKR2300/bag (US$7.39/bag).

Sri Lanka is currently home to one integrated cement plant and four grinding units, with a total cement production capacity of around 8Mta.

