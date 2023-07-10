Cem'In'Eu launches Fusiocim low-carbon cement

10 July 2023

After adopting a low-carbon supply chain, Cem'In'Eu continues to decarbonise its products with the launch of Fusiocim, the latest addition to its line of waterproof bags.

Cem'In'Eu projects for its new low-carbon offer (bulk and bag) an objective of 45 per cent of sales within three years. As a result Cem'In'Eu's clinker factor will decrease from 82 per cent in 2019 to 66 per cent in 2026, reducing the carbon footprint of its cements on average by 730 to 645kg of CO 2 /t of cement produced. This represents 42,500t of emissions avoided per year for a production of 500,000tpa of cement. With only 506kg of CO 2 /t of cement thanks to a formulation based on natural pozzolan, Fusiocim has a carbon footprint 40 per cent lower than that of a traditional CEM I. This NF-certified CEM II CM (P-LL) meets the requirements of standard NF EN 197-5.



Very far from a niche product, it is a cement which offers the same ease of implementation as a traditional CEM II 32.5 with excellent workability and resistances comparable to those of a traditional CEM II 32.5. Available at all cement merchants from the Cem'In'Eu group, Fusiocim is making a strong contribution to the democratisation of low-carbon cement by offering a solution immediately available in materials trading for construction players wishing to limit their carbon footprint without changing their habits, supply and work.

