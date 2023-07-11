Mixed bag of results for Taiwanese producers in June

11 July 2023

Taiwanese cement producers have seen a mixed bag of results for June as well as the opening six months of the year.

Universal Cement has reported revenue in June 2023 of TWD604.3m (US$19.26m), up from TWD573.03m in the same month a year earlier. Revenue for the first six months of 2023 came in at TWD3754.7m, compared to TWD3280.9m in the 1H22. Lucky Cement Co also saw its revenue expand in June, coming in at TWD443m, up from TWD334.1m in the same month a year earlier. Revenue for the first six months of 2023 improved to TWD2414.8m, compared to TWD1882.8m in the 1H22, according to Dow Jones Newswire.

Meanwhile, Hsing Ta Cement saw its revenue in June 2023 contract to TWD516.6m, compared to TWD581.9m in the same month a year earlier, while its revenue for the first six months of 2023 came in at TWD3030.6m, slightly up on the TWD3004.9m seen in the 1H22. Taiwan Cement also reported a decline in June with revenue of TWD8816.1m, down from TWD9146m in the same month a year earlier. Its revenue for the first six months of 2023, however, advanced to TWD52,873m, compared to TWD48,144m in the 1H22. Asia Cement also reported a drop in its June 2023 revenue of 14.2 per cent YoY.

