Sarawak signs MoU with two cement producers

17 July 2023

Sarawak’s cement industry is set to expand with the arrival of YTL Cement Bhd and SCG International (Thailand). Innocement Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Sarawak’s Economic Development Corp and Bintulu Development Authority, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two cement producers on 14 July 2023, reports The Star.

Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, premier of Sarawak, said the MoU is part of plans to strengthen Sarawak’s cement supply chain and ensure supply reliability and price stability in the long term. Sarawak is currently home to just one cement producer, Cahya Mata Cement Sdn Bhd, which operates one integrated plant and two grinding units. The company is also building a new 1.9Mta clinker line in Mambong.

Demand for cement in Sarawak has surged of late and is expected to remain so with over 950 projects with a combined value of MYR46bn (US$10.1bn) allocated for infrastructure development.

