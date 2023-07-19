India's CMA appoints new president

India’s Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) has appointed Neeraj Akhoury, managing director at Shree Cement Ltd, as its new president, and Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement Ltd, as its vice-president. Mr Akhoury brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the steel and cement industries, having worked in various leadership roles in India and other emerging markets.

"As a future direction, the Indian cement industry would like to reiterate its commitment to being India’s partner in nation building and for creating business value chains, supporting infrastructure growth and a sustainability agenda, with an emphasis on decarbonisation, aligned to country's priorities and working in close collaboration with policy planners, ministries and stakeholders," said Mr Akhoury.

The CMA represents almost 80 per cent of India’s total installed cement capacity.

