INSEE Cement offers cement to war veterans and their families

19 July 2023

Sri Lanka’s INSEE Cement has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country's Ministry of Defense to provide cement at a concessionary price to families of war veterans who have been disabled or killed in combat. The MoU forms part of a broader initiative by the cement producer launched earlier this year to provide lower-priced cement to all Tri-armed forces personnel in recognition of their services to Sri Lanka, reports ColomboPage. Under the agreement, each family will be eligible for a maximum of 300 INSEE Sanstha cement bags as a concessionary price.

“We at INSEE Cement deeply appreciate the invaluable service of Sri Lanka’s war heroes. We hope this concessionary cement will help these families to embark on construction projects that are important to them, help them rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities,” says Nandana Ekanayake, INSEE Cement chairman. “It is a clear demonstration of our INSEE commitment to care for our communities. We seek to empower and uplift these deserving individuals by providing them with essential resources to enhance their quality of life.”

