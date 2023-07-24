LafargeHolcim Bangladesh posts growth of 66% in 1H23

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has reported a 66 per cent growth in profit to BDT3615m (US$33.3m) in 1H2023 (Jan-Jun 2023) compared to BDT2173m in the same period last year, according to the company’s unaudited financial result made public on 19 July.

The net sales increased to BDT15,256m from BDT11,272m, translating to a 35 per cent expansion during this period.

Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO, said: “We achieved this performance together. My thanks, therefore, go to our employees, business partners and stakeholders. Such a remarkable development would not have been possible without their special commitment and passion. With a continuous emphasis on agility, cost and innovation, we demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2023, setting a solid foundation for the rest of the year.

“Our diverse product portfolio, efficient route to market, digital footprint, pan-Bangladesh distribution network and aggregates business significantly ensured the healthy growth momentum. Geocycle, the company’s sole government-approved waste management facility, serves the nation in its commitment to a zero-waste future and reducing carbon emissions while generating alternate fuel sustainably. Most importantly, we focus on key long-term value creation through decarbonisation.”

