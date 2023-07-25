Iran’s cement market contracts 18% in June 2023

Cement demand in Iran has declined by 17.6 per cent YoY to 4.78Mt in June 2023 when compared with June 2022, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



Cement exports saw a 37.2 per cent increase YoY to 0.494Mt in June 2023 while clinker exports decreased by 30.6 per cent YoY in the same period.



Output from Iran’s cement plants increased by 3.5 per cent to 6.83Mt of clinker and by 13.6 per cent YoY to 6.34Mt in terms of cement.



January-June 2023

In the first half of 2023 cement sales in Iran edged up by 1.3 per cent YoY to 15.1Mt.



Cement exports advanced by 118.4 per cent YoY to 1.28Mt in the 1H23 while clinker exports fell by 11.7 per cent to 2.01Mt when compared with the 1H22.



On the supply side, domestic cement production increased by 13.4 per cent to 17.6Mt in the January-June 2023 period when compared with the 1H23. Clinker output was up 4.3 per cent YoY to 21.39Mt in the first half of 2023.

