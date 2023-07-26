Survey launch for UK's quarry, mining and mineral product sector

Pye Tait Consulting is carrying out a labour market survey of the UK’s quarrying, mining and mineral products sector on behalf of the Minerals Matter (part of MPQC). This survey will be the largest labour market information survey since 2019 to improve data on skills, training and qualifications within the sector, according to Aggregates Business Magazine.

Labour market information is relied upon by various government bodies to help shape policies and direct potential areas for funding. The survey is supported by the Mineral Products Association (MPA), the British Aggregates Association (BAA) Mining Association UK (MAUK), Materials Handling Engineers' Association (MHEA), The Institute of Quarrying (IQ), The Institute of Asphalt technology (IAT) and the Institute of Concrete Technology (ICT).

Industry views and information gathered by this survey can influence potential funding streams or changes to the skills and education systems to meet employer needs. Employers across the UK quarrying, mining and mineral products sector are being urged to take part. To take part in the survey click on this link.

