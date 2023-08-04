Romcim SA’s takeover move gets green light from Competition Council

04 August 2023

Romcim SA, a Romania-based producer of cement, concrete and other construction materials, has had its takeover of Bauelemente Reinvest SRL and its subsidiary Bauelemente SRL approved by the Competition Council. According to Agerpres, “Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.”

Romcim, part of the CRH Group, produces and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, road binders and limestone filler. Bauelemente Reinvest SRL is a holding company and deals with the manufacture of concrete products for construction. It also sells precast concrete elements. Both Bauelemente Reinvest SRL and Bauelemente SRL are part of the Baupartner group.

