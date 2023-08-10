Chilean cement demand sees 15% drop in June

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2023

Cement demand in Chile (excluding imports) decreased by 14.6 per cent YoY to 254,120t in June 2023 from 297,514t in June 2022, reports the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the first half of 2023 demand fell by 8.8 per cent to 1,798,638t from 1,972,730t in the 1H22.







Published under