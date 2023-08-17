Dubai laboratory uses AI robots to speed up cement testing

17 August 2023

Dubai Central Laboratory is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) robots to speed up the testing of building materials. The robots use x-rays to carry out chemical analysis of construction materials and cement products, reports Trade Arabia. The cement testing services are linked to a smart platform, enabling customers to receive analysis reports quickly via smartphone, tablet or mobile device.



According to the Dubai Central Laboratory, the introduction of the robots has shortened testing times from four days to eight minutes, resulting in a 650 per cent increase in the number of samples examined on a daily basis. “This will accelerate the process of submitting laboratory results to the consulting sector and contractors, ensuring the timely completion of project stages according to their deadlines,” said Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, acting director of the Dubai Central Laboratory.

Published under