PCA announces 2023 Energy and Environment Award winners

21 August 2023

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, has announced the winners of its 2023 Energy and Environment Awards. PCA Energy and Environment Awards are given to companies that have implemented outstanding environmental practices and have forged exemplary relationships with communities where their cement plants are located, says the PCA.

Submissions from plants across the US were evaluated and recognised for environmental efforts completed in 2022. The 2023 PCA Energy and Environment Award recipients are:

