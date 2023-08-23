Iran’s cement market expands by 32% in July

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2023

Iranian cement consumption increased by 32.2 per cent to 7.09Mt in July 2023 when compared with July 2022, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



Domestic cement production edged up by 3.9 per cent YoY to 5.82Mt while clinker output increased by 11.5 per cent YoY to 5.84Mt in July 2023.



Iran’s cement producers exported 0.427Mt of cement, up 25.6 per cent YoY, and 0.87Mt of clinker, up 7.4 per cent YoY in July 2023. As a result, total exports increased by 12.8 per cent YoY to 1.297Mt in the seven-month period.

Published under