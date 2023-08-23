Yura to enable lime production at Arequipa plant

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2023

Peru-based Cemento Yura, owned by Grupo Gloria, plans to enable its No 2 kiln at its Arequipa plant to produce 400tpd of lime, according to ProActivo. The modifications to the plant are expected to cost PEN4.7m.



“The project will make the operation of the Kiln 2 production line more flexible, so that, with minimal changes and depending on the needs of the mining industry, it will be able to produce clinker or lime from limestone as raw material” Yura explained.



The change to the line would be completed in October and will have an estimated useful life of 20 years. Cemento Yura expects the modifications to take 95 days with an additional 30 days scheduled for adjustments, tests and commissioning.



The project will not modify the production process or volumes of cement and clinker at the plant.

