H&M Construction Co to build GCC K3 Odessa expansion project

29 August 2023

H&M Construction Co, Inc has been selected by GCC to be the design-builder of its new K3 pyroprocessing expansion at the Odessa, Texas, USA facility. GCC, a leading producer of cement and concrete in the US and Mexico, recently announced that it will execute a capacity expansion at the Odessa plant, increasing its cement production capacity by over 1Mta and lowering the plant’s greenhouse gas intensity by 13 per cent.

As part of the design-build scope, H&M will work closely with GCC and the process technology provider thyssenkrupp Polysius North America, Inc (Polysius) to perform all construction engineering to include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, piping, architectural, and 3D modelling. Additionally, H&M will perform all construction operations to include self-perform services for the concrete, structural fabrication, structural erection, mechanical, piping, and electrical works for the project.

“H&M is proud to have the opportunity to serve GCC as its design-builder on this great project. H&M has a very strong active presence in Texas and a very strong veteran self-perform team that has recently completed with Polysius a near identical pyroprocessing expansion in the southeast USA. We intend to improve on our successes from our previous pyroprocessing lines by executing this project for GCC with superior safety, quality, and customer satisfactio,” said Casey Rushing, vice president, H&M.

