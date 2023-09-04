Bangladesh's mega infrastructure projects provide cement demand

04 September 2023

The Bangladesh government is implementing around a dozen mega projects using locally-made construction materials instead of imported alternatives. Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, inaugurated the 11.5km Airport-Farmgate segment of the 19.73km Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the first of its kind in the country, on 2 September. This expressway promises to be a game-changer for commuters in the capital city. According to the project details, 65 per cent of the work has been completed and with the remainder scheduled for completion in 2024.

Chief Marketing Officer at Bashundhara Cement, Khandker Kingshuk Hossain, told the local media that 95 per cent of the cement used in the construction of Dhaka’s first Elevated Expressway has been provided by the Bashundhara Group. It has also provided bitumen for the entire project, he added.

Stating the use of Bashundhara cement in other projects, he said, ‘We are involved in various mega projects, including the main Padma Bridge, Padma Bridge River Management, Padma Bridge Approach Road, Padma Rail project, Dhaka Metro Rail, Ruppur Nuclear Power plant, Matarbari Thermal Power plant, Payra Bridge, Rupsa Rail Bridge, Rampal Power plant.

Bashundhara Group commenced its commercial operation on 15 January 1996. It established (two) units of Bashundhara Cement under ‘Bashundhara Industrial Complex Ltd’ at Mongla and Madangonj, having a total production capacity of 5.05Mta.

Published under