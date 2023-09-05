Minister visits Sigus cement and calls for more competitive cement pricing

Sigus Cement (GICA Group) recently welcomed the inspection field visit of the Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Ali Aoun, to the wilaya of Umm Al-Bawaqi, Algeria.



Mr Aoun called for improving the competitiveness of cement prices when selling to contribute to the completion of major technical projects in the country, in addition to intensifying efforts aimed at developing the export of cement, where he stressed the support of the public authorities.



He inspected the cement factory Sigus plant, which occupies an area of 119ha. The capacity of the plant is 1.8Mta of clinker and 2Mta of cement. It operates with a modern production pattern and low energy consumption compared to the various cement factories of the complex, which allowed to reduce the cost of production in the plant.



The foundation has also taken several measures within the framework of environmental protection, especially dust emission, within this framework the minister asked the factory officials to work on developing the social responsibility of the institution and getting closer to the local citizens.

