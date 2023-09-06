US and Puerto Rican cement market contracts in June

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto slipped to 10.5Mt in June 2023 when compared with June 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended volume, 4.7Mt or 95 per cent, was estimated to be Portland limestone cement (Type IL). The largest cement-consuming markets were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois, who accounted for a total 37.3 per cent of June 2023 shipments. The leading producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Michigan and Florida, who jointly accounted for 39.5 per cent of the country’s total cement output.



Masonry cement shipments fell 7.5 per cent YoY to 215,000t in June 2023. The leading cement-consuming states in June were Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Tennessee. They accounted for 59.7 per cent of total US masonry cement deliveries.



Clinker production in the US in June 2023 totalled an estimated 6.3Mt, down 8.3 per cent YoY.



In June 2023, US and Puerto Rican cement and clinker imports totalled 2.7 per cent, up 8.4 per cent YoY.



January-June 2023

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in USA and Puerto Rico for the January-June 2023 period declined slightly to 51Mt when compared with the first six months of 2022.



Masonry cement deliveries in the 6M23 remained stable at 1.2Mt when compared with the year-ago period.



In the first half of 2023 US clinker production declined 3.2 per cent to 35.8Mt when compared with 1H22 clinker output.



US and Puerto Rican cement and clinker imports in the January-June 2023 period increased 7.9 per cent YoY to 13.2Mt.

