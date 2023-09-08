FCCC lowers cement prices in Fiji

08 September 2023

As part of a review of cement prices in the country, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has announced a lowering of ex-factory cement prices in Fiji. General-purpose bulk cement, which is currently priced at FJD361.85/t (US$159.20/t) ex-factory, will be reduced to FJD318.07/t, reports FBC News. General blended bagged cement, which currently costs FJD379.58/t, will be lowered to FJD320.83/t.

According to Joel Abraham, chief executive, FCCC, the price revisions reflect FCCC’s commitment to ensure fair and competitive pricing in the country’s cement sector. “It is also important to note that where increases are forecast or where reductions need to be passed we have had a track record since the establishment of Prices and Incomes Board in the 1970s to pass this to consumers. We will not unnecessarily or unduly hold reductions not we will hold increases,” added Mr Abraham.

