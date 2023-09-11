New partnership created between IKN and Kima Process Control

11 September 2023

A new cooperation has been formed between IKN GmbH and Kima Process Control GmbH. This collaboration is aimed at optimising energy recuperation and reducing the carbon footprint in clinker production by integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

By consolidating the expertise of Kima Process in process automation and IKN as a process expert and equipment supplier for clinker production, this synergy will lead to more streamlined and efficient operations and highly reliable top-quality equipment.

Kima Process Control is excited about the potential of this collaboration to reshape the landscape of clinker production control and setting new benchmarks in the cement industry.

