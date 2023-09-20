JK Lakshmi Cement to buy Amplus Helios solar stake

20 September 2023

India-based JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, part of JK Organisation, has announced it will acquire a 20.80 per cent stake in Amplus Helios Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle to set up a 50MWAC solar power plant in Chhattisgarh, India. The stake will be bought for INR21.6m (US$0.25m).



The acquisition will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to secure the source of 40MWAC solar power for its Durg plant.

