JK Lakshmi Cement to buy Amplus Helios solar stake

By ICR Newsroom
20 September 2023


India-based JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, part of JK Organisation, has announced it will acquire a 20.80 per cent stake in Amplus Helios Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle to set up a 50MWAC solar power plant in Chhattisgarh, India. The stake will be bought for INR21.6m (US$0.25m).

The acquisition will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to secure the source of 40MWAC solar power for its Durg plant.

