GEA participates in successful carbon capture trials at Phoenix Zementwerke

21 September 2023

Düsseldorf-based technology group GEA has announced its carbon capture portfolio for the cement sector and other high-emission industries, aimed at making decarbonisation both efficient and cost-effective.

The company also said its solutions have shown remarkable results in practical trials conducted at the Phoenix Zementwerke pilot plant in Beckum, Germany, reducing CO 2 emissions in cement production by 90 per cent. At the facility, which produces 500,000tpa of cement, around 1000tpd of CO 2 are emitted.



With a carbon capture portfolio encompassing proven technologies that recover waste heat, pretreat gas, capture CO 2 and prepare it for utilisation or storage, GEA is positioning itself as a pioneer in this field, the company's CEO, Stefan Klebert, said in a comment. The company’s portfolio comprises four plant sizes, tailored to the waste heat generated in carbon-emitting processes. These systems can efficiently remove carbon emissions with minimal energy input once adapted to the specific production plant.

GEA is conducting extensive data collection on carbon emissions from the plant’s exhaust air, using this information to refine the system for larger emission volumes.

Published under