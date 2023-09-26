Fears raised over cement price hike in Nigeria

The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria has praised the Nigerian government’s commitment to introduce concrete roads but warned that supply issues could push cement prices to NGN9000/bag (US$11.54/bag). According to Punch, cement in Nigeria currently sells at around NGN5000/bag, but a lack of supply could force prices much higher. Instead, the association has urged the government to place more attention to road design to encourage the use of both cement and asphalt pavement.



“While we commend the Honourable Minister’s position on cement-made roads, we warn of the dire consequences if the supply end is not properly addressed. In fact, it would amount to dereliction of duty not to intervene. And the time is now,” said the association in a statement. “To do otherwise is to continue in a worsening pipe dream that prices would suddenly drop on this essential input that will continue to drain the purse of Nigerians, render them homeless, encourage chaos between demand and supply, and worsen the infrastructure deficit it sets out to cure, and lead to an unprecedented price hike.”



“We also call on the Honourable Minister of Works to lay more emphasis on the design criteria of roads that allow both cement technology and asphalt pavement to run concurrently, in turn, will provide ample time for a smooth transition that allows contractors to invest in commensurate and requisite equipment and retooling,” it added.

