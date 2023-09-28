Saint-Gobain to acquire Adfil NV

28 September 2023

Saint-Gobain has entered into an agreement to acquire Adfil NV, a specialist in fibres for concrete reinforcement. Adfil operates two plants in Belgium and generated revenues close to EUR40m in 2022. In addition to Chryso and GCP’s admixtures, Adfil’s performance fibres contribute to the reduction of reinforced concrete’s CO 2 footprint, the improvement of lead times and productivity for construction projects, and an increased lifespan for concrete.



Adfil will be consolidated within Saint-Gobain’s construction chemicals segment in its High Performance Solutions division. Thanks to this acquisition, Saint-Gobain will be able to offer its clients an enlarged range of solutions including concrete admixtures and fibres, accelerating the development of sustainable and high-performance concrete. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023.

