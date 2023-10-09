Lafarge Canada's Exshaw plant signs 38.5MW solar power project

09 October 2023

Lafarge Canada Inc (Holcim) and ATCO Ltd announced that they have entered into a 12.5-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA). Under this agreement, Lafarge’s Exshaw cement plant will receive 100 per cent of the solar energy produced by the 38.5MW Empress Solar project, meeting 34 per cent of the plant’s power requirements through 2036.

"We’re continually assessing ways we can reduce our environmental impact while actively pursuing sustainable solutions within our operations,” said Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “Our collaboration with ATCO underscores our commitment to adopting renewable energy at our plants and sites, which is key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels."

Under the agreement, Lafarge will offtake 100 per cent of the power generated from the Empress Solar project, which is scheduled to commence commercial operations in October 2023, marking a step towards a greener, more sustainable energy landscape in Alberta. The Empress Solar project is expected to generate enough renewable energy to offset approximately 43,000tpa of carbon. Once operational, the facility will further drive ATCO´s commitment to meeting ATCO’s 2030 ESG target of owning, developing, or managing over 1000MW of renewable energy.

