Saudi cement sales drop 6% YoY

11 October 2023

Saudi Arabian cement sales declined to 4.01Mt in September 2023, down six per cent compared to the 4.26Mt seen in the same period a year earlier, according to Aljazira Capital. Over the same timeframe, cement exports advanced too 776,000t, up slightly from 773,000t in September 2022. Over the first nine months of 2023, export sales have remained stable YoY at 6.4Mt.

September 2023 saw clinker inventories of 39.69Mt, marking an 11 per cent increase YoY and 0.4 per cent advance MoM, reports Zawya. The kingdom’s cement utilisation rate came in at 65.2 per cent in September, down marginally from the 65.8 per cent reported in August 2023.

