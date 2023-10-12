Republic Cement to use plastic waste as fuel

12 October 2023

Republic Cement & Building Materials Inc, a member of the Aboitiz Group, has partnered with household and personal care products manufacturer ACS Manufacturing Corp in a bid to reduce plastic pollution. The cement maker said in a statement that, under this partnership, ACS will be disposing of their qualified residual waste through ecoloop, Republic Cement’s official co-processing and resource recovery group.

“ACS is proud to enter into this partnership with Republic Cement and ecoloop. We are confident that, through this partnership, we will continue to live up to our mission of being responsible manufacturers while doing our part in caring for the environment,” said ACS President, Lourdes Supetran.

The collected qualified waste will be shredded and used as alternative fuel through co-processing, which involves the complete breakdown of any complex material. Any byproducts are then fully integrated into cement production, closing the life cycle loop of plastic waste and preventing them from ending up back in landfills and waterways.

“Republic Cement remains committed to addressing the pervasive plastic pollution problem in the country by collaborating with various organisations and LGUs for proper waste disposal,” said ecoloop Director, Angela Edralin-Valencia.

As the pioneer of co-processing in the Philippines, Republic Cement has the expertise, equipment, and the support of the Department of Environment to manage and dispose pre- and post-consumer waste. “Republic Cement fully understands its environmental responsibility and our role in supporting our partners in complying with the EPR Law,” said Republic Cement CEO, Roman Menz.

He added that, “through partnerships such as this, we continue to make strides toward achieving a zero-waste future for a greener, stronger Republic.”

Published under