FCT Combustion wins North American order

13 October 2023

FCT Combustion has recently commissioned a complete combustion system for one of the largest clinker lines in the USA. The pyroprocessing line uses natural gas as the main fuel. The scope supplied and commissioned by FCT included:

• Gyro-Therm™ burner with trolley, gas valve train, and burner management system (BMS)

• four calciner burners with associated valve train

• two hot gas generators for cement mills, including BMS and other accessories.

