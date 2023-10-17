Swiss cement deliveries fall 12% in 3Q23

ICR Newsroom By 17 October 2023

Cement deliveries in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2023 fell 12.1 per cent to 950,101t from 1,080,399t in the 3Q22, reports the Swiss cement association, Cemsuisse.



In the January-September 2023 period deliveries were down 10 per cent to 2,854,726t from 3,173,108t in the 9M22. Approximately 2.749Mt of bulk cement was sold in addition to 88,494t of bagged cement. Dispatch was mainly by road, which accounted for 61.9 per cent while 38.1 per cent of deliveries was made by rail.



Of total dispatches, ready-mix concrete companies accounted for 72.6 per cent volumes sold, followed by building companies, which accounted for 21.1 per cent. Concrete product suppliers purchased 4.6 per cent of dispatches, while the retail sector accounted for 0.2 per cent.

Published under