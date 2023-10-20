Fives to supply FCB Horomill® to Cementos Moctezuma

20 October 2023

With 14 machines already installed in Mexico, Cementos Moctezuma SA de CV has once again selected the FCB Horomill® technology to increase the cement production capacity of its Tepetzingo plant.

Cementos Moctezuma and Fives FCB recently signed a contract for the supply of one FCB Horomill 3800 grinding mill and associated supervisory services for erection and commissioning.

The collaboration between Fives and Cementos Moctezuma is a success story. During 29 years of collaboration, the company has already purchased 14 FCB Horomill and played a fundamental role in the development of this unique Fives innovation.

From the outset, Cementos Moctezuma made the bold and visionary choice to opt for the most virtuous and frugal mill on the market, producing unrivalled cement quality with no need for water and the lowest power consumption on the market.

Teptzingo is the plant where the first FCB Horomill 3800 was installed in 1994. The existing 14 mills have been operating successfully since their commissioning and still provide the lowest electrical consumption in the market. These grinding mills installed on three Cementos Moctezuma sites have accumulated over 1,500,000h of operation to the end of 2022. The mills have also been subjected to various upgrades to further improve their operation, in liaison with Fives FCB Services department. This has been a key factor for this new order.

Furthermore, the mills cope with the latest cement quality requirements and new types of cement recipes to reduce carbon footprint of the plant.

