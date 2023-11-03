Israel-Gaza war drives coal higher with petcoke reversing its drop

ICR Newsroom By 03 November 2023

By Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll ApS, Denmark

Coal was driven higher by the energy complex responding to the Israel-Gaza war and is now at the top of the US$100-140 range.



Petcoke reversed its fall as its discount increased, creating a switch from coal. After reaching the major support at US$80, petcoke bounced back and will now follow coal, possibly at the top of the range.



Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to continue in the US$80-95 range with resistance at US$95, US$105, US$115 and US$135. Support is at US$80, US$68 and US$55 with multi-year support at US$37. For 2024 a broad range of US$70-115 is expected.





The discount for 6.5 per cent S petcoke FOB sold at US$89 is at 47 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$134 in the 4Q23. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent S petcoke contract sold at US$112 is at a discount of 35 per cent, when compared with API2 coal sold at US$138 in the 4Q23.



Freight rates are increasing with the USGC-ARA rate at US$23.

Published under