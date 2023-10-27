Cementos Pacasmayo reports 3% EBITDA gain in 3Q23

ICR Newsroom By 27 October 2023

Peru-based Cementos Pacasmayo has reported a revenue of PEN516.7m in the third quarter of 2023, a 6.7 per cent decline when compared with the 3Q22. Dispatch volumes of cement, concrete and prefabricated products fell by 11.5 per cent YoY.



“A contraction in demand was observed due to the stagnation of the execution of public investment, a contraction in the self-construction segment and a slowdown in private investment,” said a report from financial broker Kallpa SAB.



Consolidated EBITDA edged up by 3.2 per cent to PEN128.9m YoY, representing a 2.4 percentage point uptick in the EBITDA margin to 24.9 per cent.



Net profit increased by 4.1 per cent YoY to PEN46m in the 3Q23, due to a cost reduction as a result of cost optimisation measures and the use of its own clinker, lower clinker imports, and lower raw material costs.



January-September 2023

Cementos Pacasmayo said revenues in the first nine months of 2023 revenues were down 9.1 per cent to PEN2202.8m while consolidated EBITDA fell by 2.9 per cent YoY to PEN362.2m but the corresponding margin picked up by 1.6 percentage points to 25.2 per cent. Net profit slipped by 3.6 per cent to PEN133m.

