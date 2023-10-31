WCA launches its World Cement Network

31 October 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) has launched its specialist networking platform, The Cement Network in cooperation with The World Cement Network (WCN).

This platform is designed to cultivate collaboration within the sector, enable the development of talent and offer expert Human Resources services. The WCN will serve the global cement industry by bringing together professionals and organisations from around the globe. This initiative harnesses the power of digital technology to unite industry experts, cement producers, suppliers, and service providers on a single platform.

Key features of the WCN are: networking opportunities, job marketplace, corporate job postings and coaching.

"The Cement Network serves as a unifying platform for industry professionals, encouraging innovation and sustainable practices while addressing the ever-evolving challenges faced by the cement sector. By facilitating an open exchange of ideas and fostering collaboration, the WCA aims to steer the industry toward a more efficient, and prosperous future,” said WCA’s Founder and Director, Emir Adiguzel.

Ian Riley, WCA’s CEO said, “I encourage our members and industry professionals everywhere to take advantage of this platform to help get the right people in the right jobs and develop the talent in the worldwide cement community.”

Published under