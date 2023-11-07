CemNet.com » Cement News » Northern Region Cement awards EPC contract for new line

07 November 2023


KHD Humboldt Wedag and AVIC have been awarded a major EPC contract for engineering, equipment supply, construction, commissioning and site services for a new 3500tpd production line for Northern Region Cement Co, Saudi Arabia. The plant will be located in Iraq and marks a total investment of around US$139m. 

KHD Humboldt Wedag will design and deliver the plant with the latest sustainability-driven technologies, while AVIC, KHD’s parent company, will complete the EPC project in a record time of 16 months. Contract commencement is subject to the fulfilment of agreed milestones, according to KHD. 

In addition, KHD has entered into a technical agreement with Northern Region Cement Co to enhance their strategic and synergetic collaboration further.


