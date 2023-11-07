UNTHA appoints global marketing director

Austria-based shredding technology specialist UNTHA has appointed a new global marketing director as part of its plans for significant growth over the next five years. Katie Mallinson has joined the EUR80m turnover company following almost 15 years working with the business as a supplier. Until recently, she was managing director of global communications firm Scriba PR, which she founded in 2013. Now a permanent member of the UNTHA team, her role is to support the continued expansion of UNTHA in new and existing territories.

Commenting on the appointment, UNTHA’s chief customer officer, Christoph Walchhofer, said: “The world around us is changing rapidly – and with it, the desires and needs of our customers. To remain on a successful path, it is crucial to respond quickly to these changes. I am therefore very proud that we were able to bring Katie —a highly experienced marketing expert — on board. Her appointment signifies our ongoing commitment to getting closer to the customer, regardless of location — thinking globally, but acting locally. We know the market opportunity is growing, but as we think about our own expansion plans, it is important that we further understand what our customers really need from us. That’s when we can really drive innovation, help our customers achieve new things with our machines, and better engineer a sustainable future that benefits the environment, our businesses, and our people alike.”

Ms Mallinson will be based in the UK, with a visiting role to UNTHA’s different global teams. “I’ve worked closely with UNTHA since 2009, beginning with a UK focus and gradually expanding my knowledge across the growing organisation. I look forward to collaborating with the marketing specialists within the team — as well as the partners and new colleagues who will also prove critical to our plans — so we can grow a world-class communications approach,” she said.“

