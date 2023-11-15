CRH and Volvo collaborate on net zero

15 November 2023

CRH and Volvo Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate net-zero innovations in the design and deployment of on-road vehicles and off-road equipment used in the construction industry. According to the companies, the MoU will focus on next-generation technology deployment, scaling cutting-edge technology, and operational efficiency.

Both companies are on ambitious journeys to reduce emissions. Volvo Group’s target is to have 35 per cent fully-electric sales by 2030 and to be net zero in its value chain by 2040. CRH is targeting a 30 per cent reduction in group-wide emissions by 2030 and to become a net-zero business by 2050. Both companies have also previously collaborated on projects for both on-road and off-road segments of the CRH business, including the first fully electric concrete mixer in the UK and the introduction of the first Volvo FM Electric truck in France.

Under the MoU, CRH, through its Innovation Centre for Sustainable Construction, will provide its expertise to identify opportunities to maximise the value of sustainable innovation in construction, Meanwhile, Volvo Group’s brands – Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks and Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) – will contribute with their expertise in sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to the partnership.

“At CRH we’re innovating for a low-carbon future and with deep expertise in sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions, Volvo Group is a natural strategic partner for CRH. This collaboration is an important step in our shared commitment to decarbonising our businesses,” commented Eunice Heath, chief sustainability officer, CRH.

