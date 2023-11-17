WCA's Annual Conference highlights overcapacity and Net-Zero transition

The World Cement Association’s (WCA) Annual Conference took place from the 24-25 October in Dubai, UAE, with a focus on “Improving Profitability in a Time of Multiple Global Crises.” The gathering of senior cement sector leaders highlighted two critical challenges facing the industry: widespread overcapacity and the transition to a net-zero carbon future.



The WCA’s 6th Annual Conference provided a forum for open discussions, bringing industry leaders and stakeholders together to address the industry’s most pressing issues, share best practices, and recognise innovation through the announcement of several industry award winners. Delegates highlighted Europe as a region with significant profitability potential, where advanced carbon regulations and the substantial capital costs of CCS are changing industry dynamics in unexpected ways.



The WCA presented its inaugural awards and celebrated several award winners. The WCA Climate Action Award was won by Cemindo Gemilang Bayah Cement plant, recognising its multi-year efforts to employ various strategies for cost and carbon emissions reduction, including energy efficiency improvements, using alternative fuels, and clinker factor reduction. The WCA Health and Safety Award was granted to Pretoria Portland Cement's "Quality in Safety" program, promoting culture and behaviour change, safety competence development, risk assessment, hazard identification, and contractor management.



The WCA Innovation Award was presented to Huaxin Cement’s Huangshi plant for being the first to consume over 2000t of municipal solid waste daily, leading to a one-third reduction in coal consumption and a 15 per cent decrease in carbon emissions. Moreover, the plant repurposes waste to produce high-value potassium salts and low-carbon wall blocks.



CNBM Southern Cement’s Shanya plant was awarded the WCA Model Plant Award for achieving exceptionally low heat and power consumption, excellent clinker quality, and the implementation of the ‘intelligent plant’ concept, which includes advanced control systems, an intelligent laboratory, and enhanced safety management.

