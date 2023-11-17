Iran's cement consumption up 16% in October

ICR Newsroom By 17 November 2023

Cement demand in Iran has increased by 16.3 per cent YoY to 6.07Mt in October 2023, reports the Iranian Cement Association.



Clinker production slipped 2.3 per cent YoY to 6.93Mt, but cement output saw a 12.3 per cent advance in October 2023 when compared with October 2022.



The country exported 0.47Mt of cement, up 20.5 per cent YoY, but clinker exports declined by 15.2 per cent YoY to 0.67Mt in October 2023.

